Sycamore man arrested for defrauding elderly for home repairs: Cops

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore man is accused of defrauding elderly residents amid a home repair scheme dating back to at least August, Sycamore police said.
Robert J. Sam, 43, of the 600 block of Stonegate Drive in Sycamore is charged with felony aggravated home repair fraud and theft, a class 2 felony, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted, Sam could face up to seven years in jail.
According to court records, Sam defrauded several people older than 60 in a scheme worth more than $500.
According to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department, an investigation was launched Aug. 17 by Sycamore police and DeKalb County Elder Care Services. The investigation revolved around reports of possible home repair fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Police said a two-month investigation ensued involving multiple interviews with Sam and victims, and a followup investigation with area businesses.
Police obtained a warrant Oct. 11, records show, for Sam’s arrest, which was served Oct. 12.
Sam was held in custody at the DeKalb County Jail during his bond hearing Oct. 12, records show. DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen issued a $5,000 recognizance bond in Sam’s case, meaning he was released from jail without posting money.
Sam is due back in court at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8.
The Sycamore Police Department stated officers aren’t aware of any more victims in the case, however, anyone with additional information is asked to call Sycamore Police Det. Greyson Scott at 815-895-3435.