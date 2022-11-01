Sycamore man arrested for defrauding elderly for home repairs: Cops

Robert J. Sam, 43, of the 600 block of Stonegate Drive in Sycamore, is charged with felony aggravated home repair fraud and theft, a class 3 felony, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted, Sam could face up to five years in jail. (Inset provided by Sycamore Police Department Oct. 25, 2022, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)