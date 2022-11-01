NIU police search for person wanted in connection to reported sexual assault inside campus residential hall

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University police are on the lookout for a male reportedly involved in a criminal sexual assault that occurred inside a campus residence hall recently, according to a safety alert by NIU police.

The Friday alert states that NIU police received a report from a student of a criminal sexual assault that had allegedly occurred Thursday evening in their residence hall room on the east side of campus.

The student reportedly told police the assault was done by someone who the student knew through a social media dating app.

An investigation is ongoing by NIU police, according to the alert. No arrests have yet been announced as of Monday night.

Police said the suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the NIU Department of Police and Public Safety by calling 815-753-1212 or the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call 815-753-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.