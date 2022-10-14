Judge to rule Monday in child molestation case against convicted sex offender, formerly of Sycamore

SYCAMORE — A DeKalb County judge is expected to rule Monday on whether Ronald J. Bieberitz Sr. is guilty of molesting two boys for years after he befriended them through a Genoa church he attended.
Two days of graphic and detailed testimony from Bieberitz’s alleged victims concluded Thursday, along with his bench trial for the week. The boys, who were between the ages of 6 and 12 at the time, say Bieberitz molested them multiple times between 2012 and 2014 during one-on-one informal guitar lessons.
Bieberitz’s attorney Brian Morgan reiterated his claim Thursday that the accusations were fabricated. Morgan said the boys and Ronald Perry, pastor of Faith Tabernacle church in Genoa, concocted the story in retaliation for Bieberitz having ended a construction and landscaping business relationship he’d once had with Perry. Bieberitz was banned from the church on Feb. 2, 2014, Perry testified.
“That is absolutely ridiculous and ludicrous what the defense is trying to suggest,” prosecutor Daniel Regna said in a sharp rebuttal. “Rather than rob the victims of their money, Ronald Bieberitz steals their innocence, their naivety, their trust. He sows seeds that will haunt and torment young children for the duration of their lifetime. This defendant Ronald Bieberitz is the most horrific of con men, your honor.”
One boy, now 17, testified that he fell off his bicycle when he was 6 and Bieberitz, who was visiting his home at the time, offered to check him over to make sure he was OK. Bieberitz instead took the boy up to his bedroom closet, shut them in with the lights off and sexually assaulted him, the teen testified this week.
Another boy, now 20, said Bieberitz came up to him while he was laying in front of a fireplace and stuck his hands down his pants while his parents were in the other room. He was between around 12 at the time.
The boys reported Bieberitz to police in July 2018, testimony showed.
“‘I buried this in the back of my mind. I knew other people couldn’t cope, and I didn’t want him to take advantage of another kid, the wrong kid.’” assistant state’s attorney Monique Langrehr said, quoting one victims’ testimony. “That’s the explanation that [the victim] gave for why he decided to finally come forward in 2018 about what the defendant had done to him.”
Bieberitz, 54, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, already has served jail time after pleading guilty in 2015 to molesting another child. His fate is up to Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick, who said Thursday she expects to issue a verdict when the trial resumes at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
At prosecutors’ request, Buick on Thursday threw out three counts against Bieberitz — two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. Buick will decide Monday whether Bieberitz is guilty of the more serious charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred in November 2013 when he lived in Sycamore.
If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Bieberitz could face up to 30 years in jail.
Bieberitz won’t testify
Bieberitz appeared to wear the same clothes on Thursday that he wore the day before: jeans, a black zip-hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. He declined to testify in his own defense Thursday.
He’s been out of jail since posting $10,000 bail Jan. 31, 2019, on a $100,000 arrest warrant after his Jan. 17, 2019 arrest, court records show. He will be free on bond for at least another four days while awaiting Monday’s verdict.
The defense called only one witness Thursday morning, Betty Joe Fortune, Bieberitz’s ex-wife.
They were married for 26 years, she said. Fortune took the stand briefly to address Morgan’s questions about her ex-husband’s anatomy. The minutes-long examination prosecutors argued Thursday was Morgan’s poor attempt at debunking one of the victims’ testimony about Bieberitz’s body.
“The motivation to keep Mr. Bieberitz out of town, preferably in jail, in order to keep Mr. Perry’s business afloat, keep Mr. Perry’s clients going, was significant,” Morgan said in his closing arguments. “So significant that he manipulated two young boys to make up a story.”
Regna called into question Bieberitz’s patterns of “gaining extremely awkward” relationships with young children.
Bieberitz was sentenced June 18, 2015, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in front of a DeKalb County judge to molesting a boy younger than 13 in a Sycamore residence where he lived at the time, records show. That boy, now 21, testified Wednesday that Bieberitz molested him in July 2014 by offering to give him a body massage and then sexually abusing him. The boy reported it to police on Dec. 16, 2014. Prosecutors pointed to testimony this week that showed the July 2014 victim didn’t know Bieberitz’s other victims, never attended Faith Tabernacle and had no connection to the victims’ families.
After serving two years, Bieberitz was paroled June 27, 2017, and was projected to be discharged April 5, 2019, records state.
Even after a verdict is read, Bieberitz still faces additional charges. This week’s trial focused on the molestation of the older boy.
Bieberitz’s other charges, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involve the younger boy. That case is being tried separately. Both boys were able to testify during the trial, however, at Buick’s ruling because prosecutors said it would prove Bieberitz’s pattern of “victimizing young children.”
Morgan questioned why Bieberitz’s accusers didn’t come forward sooner than 2014.
Prosecutors pointed to the boys’ testimony Wednesday in which they expressed fear and embarrassment.
“Sadly quite common in these type cases, these type circumstances,” Regna said. “Because these are young children and when they’re young children, their ability to come forward, to even understand what happened to them ... it makes no sense.”