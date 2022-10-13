Former Sycamore man, a convicted sex offender, molested 2 boys during guitar lessons: prosecutors

Ronald J. Bieberitz Sr., now 54, of the 1100 block of South 15th Street in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child in connection with incidents alleged between November 2013 and July 2015 when he lived in Sycamore. He’s also charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and enticing a child to undress related to incidents prosecutors alleged happened between February 2012 and February 2013, according to court records. A bench trial commenced on the charges Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)