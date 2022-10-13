Former Sycamore man, a convicted sex offender, molested 2 boys during guitar lessons: prosecutors

SYCAMORE – Ronald J. Bieberitz Sr. already was out on parole in 2019, after a two-year jail stint for child molestation, when two boys alleged he’d molested them for years during their informal guitar lessons, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The boys reported Bieberitz to police in July 2018, testimony showed. He had been paroled a year earlier following a June 18, 2015, guilty plea to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13.
Bieberitz, 54, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and indecent solicitation of a child in connection with incidents alleged to have occurred between November 2013 and July 2015 when he lived in Sycamore. He’s also charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and enticing a child to undress, related to incidents prosecutors alleged happened between February 2012 and February 2013, according to court records.
Bieberitz’s bench trial before Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick began Wednesday. He’s been out of jail since posting $10,000 bail Jan. 31, 2019, on a $100,000 arrest warrant after his Jan. 17, 2019 arrest, court records show.
On Wednesday, Bieberitz wore a face mask throughout the proceedings. He was dressed casually in a black zip-hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He did not show visible reaction as his alleged victims took the stand.
“This defendant committed the most horrific act imaginable upon a child,” Daniel Regna, assistant state’s attorney, said during his opening remarks.
A convicted sex offender, Bieberitz was indicted Feb. 25, 2019, on seven charges related to the two boys’ allegations, court records show. His bench trial – in which Buick will decide his fate instead of a jury – is expected to reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
If convicted of the most serious crime, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Bieberitz could face up to 30 years in jail.
Bieberitz’s criminal history shows a pattern of sexual predatory behavior, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Bieberitz was sentenced June 18, 2015, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in front of a DeKalb County judge to molesting a boy younger than 13 in a Sycamore residence where he lived at the time, records show. That boy, now 21, testified Wednesday that Bieberitz molested him in July 2014 and he reported it to police Dec. 16, 2014.
After serving two years, Bieberitz was paroled June 27, 2017, and was projected to be discharged April 5, 2019, records state.
It’s not the only time Bieberitz inappropriately touched a child, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors alleged that Bieberitz molested two young boys when they were between the ages of 6 and 12 multiple times between 2014 and 2017 and at his home in Sycamore. Prosecutors called seven witnesses on Wednesday, including the two victims and the victim in Bieberitz’s 2014 case. Testimony at times offered graphic detail of the ways Bieberitz allegedly abused the boys.
In this week’s trial, Bieberitz faces conviction on five of his seven criminal charges, all involving one of the two boys. His other two charges, where the second boy is a victim, are the subject of separate court proceedings, Regna said.
Both boys were able to testify, however, because prosecutors said it would prove Bieberitz’s pattern of “victimizing young children.”
“You’ll hear that powerful testimony ... of these all three now-young men speaking out,” Regna said. “Those innocent children that were victimized and brutalized by this defendant many years ago.”
According to testimony presented Wednesday, Bieberitz attended Faith Tabernacle Church in Genoa. He socialized with the two boys and their family members both in and out of church, prosecutors said. Eventually they developed a mutual fondness for guitar, and the boys often would visit Bieberitz’s home for informal lessons when the abuse took place, prosecutors said. Sometimes the abuse occurred while Bieberitz visited the boys, testimony alleged.
Each boy shared three instances between 2014 and 2017 during which they said Bieberitz abused them separately when no one else was present.
Bieberitz’s defense attorney, Brian Morgan, alleged the boys along with several adults, including the Genoa church’s pastor, Ronald Perry, fabricated the story when they found out Bieberitz was getting out of jail in 2017 – only two years into serving his 5-year sentence.
“I believe it will come clear that these are manufactured stories, that these are made up, these are falsehoods,” Morgan said. “And the only reason, and the only purpose, for these falsehoods is Mr. Bieberitz. He got out of jail sooner than they thought, came back to the area sooner than they thought and had to go away again.”
In 1997, Bieberitz was hired by a construction and landscaping company Perry had started, the pastor testified Wednesday. In November 2013, Bieberitz left the business, Perry said. He said one of the boys came to him in July 2018 to disclose the abuse, which was then shared with police.
Morgan alleged Perry and the children made up the allegations in retaliation for Bieberitz’s and Perry’s business relationship ending and when they learned Bieberitz was being released from jail after his 2015 conviction. Bieberitz was banned from the Genoa church on Feb. 2, 2014, Perry said in his testimony.
“He took his punishment, he did his time,” Morgan said. “Mr. Bieberitz, at that point, his life was turned upside down. ... Everyone he knew was questioned and asked, ‘Did Mr. Bieberitz abuse you? Did he touch a family member? Is it possible that Mr. Bieberitz has more victims?’ No one came forward.”
When prosecutors asked the two boys on Wednesday why they withheld their allegations from police until 2018, the victims said they felt scared and embarrassed. At the time Bieberitz’s original charges came about, followed by his conviction, the boys would have been 12 and 9.
Three generations of Bieberitzes have been convicted of sexually abusing children.
Bieberitz’s 73-year-old father, Gerald, is serving a 10-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child, stemming from two incidents in DeKalb involving a girl younger than 13 in 1999, when Gerald Bieberitz was 60, court records show. He’s projected to be paroled in January 2024.
Ronald Bieberitz Jr., 30, was convicted in June 2016 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sentenced to five years in prison. He has since been released, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.