Ex-Sycamore man accused of sexually assaulting a child over 3 years gets $1M bond

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County judge on Wednesday set bond at $1 million for a Tennessee man, who also is a former Sycamore resident, charged with sexually assaulting a child from 2014 through 2017.
Prosecutors say the man repeatedly sexually abused a young child, often involving a woman.
Richard W. Morningstar, 48, of the 300 block of County Road 4 in Calhoun, Tennessee, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 1 felony. If convicted of the class X felony, Morningstar could face up to 30 years in jail.
Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ruled Wednesday on the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office’ request to deny Morningstar bail, with prosecutors citing the serious nature of the allegations and ongoing safety of the alleged victims.
Morningstar was represented by defense attorney Olivia Voleta. Buick said that while she couldn’t find reason to assert that Morningstar would be a threat to the community if released, his charges and criminal history warranted monetary bail.
Morningstar would have to post $100,000 to be released from jail.
Buick said Morningstar had prior domestic violence convictions, five prior instances of failing to appear in court and a “rather lengthy criminal history.” Prosecutors alleged that Morningstar had stated he would flee if charged. While living in Tennessee, Morningstar was served last week with a Sept. 13 arrest warrant, records show.
The alleged sexual assaults stem from when Morningstar lived in Oregon, Illinois, and also in Sycamore, court records show. The assaults were first reported to Oregon police on May 2, after the child told police that Morningstar and a woman had subjected the child to years of sexual abuse, often once per week for years between April 2014 and 2017. The woman told police she was subject to Morningstar’s whim.
Police allege Morningstar sexually assaulted the child, under 13 when it began, multiple times on or about Aug. 15, 2014, Jan 1. 2015, Aug. 15, 2015, Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017.
Morningstar is expected to appear for a status hearing at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 7.