Ex-Sycamore man accused of sexually assaulting a child over 3 years gets $1M bond

Richard W. Morningstar, 48, of the 300 block of County Road 4 in Calhoun, Tennessee, formerly of the 9200 block of Route 64 in Sycamore, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 1 felony stemming from incidents alleged between 2014 and 2017. If convicted of the class X felony, Morningstar could face up to 30 years in jail. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Provided by DeKalb County )