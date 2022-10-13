5 things to do in DeKalb County: “This Is My Brave”, NIU STEMFest, horror film series and more

1. Witness what it takes to share your story at “This Is My Brave” an evening of testimonials about mental health and substance abuse journeys at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

This is a national nonprofit storytelling organization, where people share their stories of living with or being the caretaker of someone with a mental illness or addiction. Rated PG-13 due to some adult language, discussion of suicide; those younger than 13 should be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by DeKalb County Mental Health Board.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Check out Northern Illinois University’s STEMFest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at NIU’s Holmes Student Center, 600 Lucinda Ave., and other buildings, DeKalb.

Free family fun to celebrate science, technology, engineering and math. Science demonstration shows, interactive activities and expert speakers focus on all topics, from weather and chemistry, to electricity and biology. Explore robots, witness a live weather balloon launch, try out VR technology.

For information, visit Go.niu.edu/STEMFest.

3. Check out a screening of “Christine,” a part of the Egyptian Theatre’s Horror Film Series, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

“Christine” is a 1983 horror film rated R. It tells the story of Arnie Cunningham, who buys a 1958 Plymouth Fury he names Christine. When Arnie’s friend defaces the car, it takes its own revenge.

A screening of “The Shining” will take place Oct. 25.

For information, visit: egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Enjoy a performance of Northern Illinois University’s Philharmonic Orchestra from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

5. Get a history lesson while enjoying an evening full of food, music and entertainment during “His Land is Our Land,” an event in support of the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event takes place at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room in DeKalb.

Tickets to this event are $40 per person, $75 for 2, or a table of 8 for $300. Tickets can be bought by calling 815-756-7904, emailing info@gliddenhomestead.org, or stopping by the museum, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, on Sundays between noon to 4 p.m., according to an event listing.

Dinner will be catered by Country Store & Catering in Sycamore, with raffle items and a cash bar. Live music by local musician Jim Kanas.

