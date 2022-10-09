October 09, 2022
City of DeKalb to award $30K city hall mural contract to artist Danielle Casali

DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission selected Danielle Casali from a pool of artists to create a mural on the south wall of city hall

By Megann Horstead

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders could be ready to move forward with an artist to create a mural on the south wall of city hall.

The DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission tapped Danielle Casali to design a mural and is looking to award her a $30,000 contract to make it happen, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s council meeting.

The commission would like the wall to convey the “Belonging” theme, as it’s large and greets an increasing volume of downtown shoppers and customers every day.

The city has received a number of applications with mural design proposals since the spring.

DeKalb city leaders selected Casali to create the mural at city hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway. In her application, she proposed filling about three-fifths of the south wall of city hall with mosaic and glass materials in a design that is created with community participation.

The city hall mural contract would be funded by a $50,000 T-Mobile grant for public art the city received, according to city documents. The cost to the city for this collaboration is $10,000.

Construction of the mural would be expected to start in 2023.

The City Council is expected to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.