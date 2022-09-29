5 things to do in DeKalb County: Veterans memorial dedication, Boo’ze & Spirits tour, Mutt Strutt 5K and more

1. Honor local veterans and mark the dedication of the new Dekalb Elks Veteran’s Memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday during a dedication ceremony at the memorial, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

The ceremony, free and open to the public, will dedicate the completion of phase one of the construction. After the formal dedication, there will be a welcome reception at the Elks lodge, with coffee and doughnuts donated by the DeKalb America Legion Auxiliary. Following the theme of the day, the reception is a military USO-type event.

The memorial was created to honor all six branches of the U.S. military, with a total of nine flags – one each for the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, an American flag, an Elks flag and a flag to honor prisoners of war and those who were pronounced missing in action or lost their lives in the line of duty.

For information, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/news/local.

2. Get spooky with the BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour at 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

Space is limited, and the tour is offered again Oct. 14.

Participants can learn more about how the theatre has built a reputation as one of the most haunted buildings in town, and top 10 most haunted theaters in the state. The “balcony to backstage” tour will focus on the building’s 91-year history and feature the use of flashlights only for light. The tour starts in the lobby and includes stairs and extended periods where participants will be expected to stand.

Doors open 30 minutes before the tour.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Enjoy a starry glimpse of the night sky from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday during “Explore the Night Sky” at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72 in Genoa.

Participants will view a presentation on the life cycle of a star and be introduced to telescopes for night sky viewing.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideNight or by calling 815-632-3611.

For information, visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-09-30-explore-night-sky-whiteside-master-naturalist-0.

4. Bring the furry family to Tails Humane Society’s Mutt Strutt 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Mutt Strut is a dog-friendly 5K run/walk-a-thon benefiting the over 3,400 animals cared for each year at Tails Humane Society. The event is held both virtually and in person.

For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/DeKalb/TAILSMuttStrut.

5. Take a historic walking tour of the Oakwood Cemetery in DeKalb from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tour will depart from the DeKalb Public Library lobby, 309 Oak St. in downtown DeKalb. Space is limited. The tour will be led by area historian Steve Bigolin.

For information, email Britta at brittak@dkpl.org, call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or visit dkpl.org.

