Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after Sycamore crash: Police

SYCAMORE – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday evening after a crash at DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive in Sycamore, said Police Chief Jim Winters.
The motorcyclist was taken by Sycamore paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
Sycamore police asked the public to avoid the intersection as emergency crews respond. The crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, is still under investigation. Authorities from the Sycamore police and fire departments and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene as of 5:40 p.m Monday, Winters said.
Avoid intersection of DeKalb Ave and Mercantile Dr. Emergency crews working serious injury accident. pic.twitter.com/gOH628rebY— Sycamore Police (@SycamorePolice) September 26, 2022
Winters said police expect crews to be present at the intersection “for a while,” and area residents should avoid the intersection as able.
The road was reopened around 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to a Sycamore Police Department update on Twitter.
According to social media posts from the Sycamore Police Department, authorities responded to a crash shortly after 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.