September 16, 2022
News - DeKalb County

Armed robbery investigation underway by DeKalb police

By Kelsey Rettke
DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a handgun that occurred Friday evening, said Police Chief David Byrd.

A citywide emergency alert was sent around 6:30 p.m. Friday asking residents to call the DeKalb Police Department’s non-emergency number 815-748-8400 if they know of any information surrounding a robbery in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Byrd said no injuries were reported, though a cellphone was stolen. The alleged robbery occurred on the street, he said.

Byrd said the robbery involved a person armed with a handgun, though no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation remains ongoing by the DeKalb Police Department.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.