Former Sycamore man accused of sexually assaulting two children: Cops

A former Sycamore man who lives now in Tennessee faces criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted two children he knows multiple times between 2014 and 2017, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Morningstar Jr., formerly of rural Sycamore who lives now in Tennessee, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault. If charged with the most serious crime, predatory sexual assault of a child under 17, Morningstar could face up to 30 years in jail.
Morningstar is in police custody at the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office in eastern Tennessee and awaits extradition to face his charges in Illinois, according to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office.
In May, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies learned that the Oregon, Illinois Police Department had opened a sex offense investigation into Morningstar, the release states. The case involved allegations that Morningstar had committed sexual assault on two children that he knew when he lived in the 9200 block of Illinois Route 64 in rural Sycamore.
Oregon police brought in DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies on the investigation, and identified victims in the case.
A DeKalb County judge issued a warrant with no bond for Morningstar’s arrest on Wednesday, according to court records.
When Morningstar is transferred to Illinois, he will face a bond hearing in front of a DeKalb County judge.