5 things to do in DeKalb County: Illinois equine show, Truck & Jeep show, “The Big Sing” and more

1. Check out Northern Illinois University’s exhibition “Performing Southeast Asia,” which runs Tuesdays through Saturdays until mid-May 2023.

The free exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at Cole Hall on NIU campus. The show is closed during school breaks.

From popular music to traditional dance, the exhibit is a collaboration with NIU’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies and considers the role of performance in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Burma. The exhibit explores what performances can do, from rap in Thailand to shadow puppets in Indonesia, demonstrating how performance connects people through a sense of belonging, is used to educate or support health and healing, and can challenge political structures and social practices.

For more information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

2. Take on bouldering workshops with Outdoor Adventures from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Northern Illinois University’s Student Recreation Center, Bouldering Room, 325 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Register by noon that day. Next session is 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20.

For more information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

3. Enjoy an Open House and Truck & Jeep Show while supporting the DeKalb County Community Foundation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sep.t 17 at Wehrli Custom Fabrication, 231 Harvestore Drive, DeKalb.

Food trucks, DJ and children’s activities are part of the lineup. Proceeds will be donated to DeKalb County Community Foundation scholarship funds.

For more information, visit: dekalbcountycvb.com.

4. Bring the family to the Illinois Equine Humane Center farm’s Fifth Annual Silent Auction and Farm Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Sept. 17 at 47W635 Beith Road, Maple Park.

Described as a fun benefit for the rescued horses at ILEHC. Music performances by Outpatience, food by Hat Trick BBQ, cash bar, door prizes and silent auction items including getaway trips and experiences, artworks, gift baskets, gift cards.

Tickets will be available online or at the door.

For more information, call 815-761-4937, email glv190@aol.com, or visit www.ilehc.org.

5. Enjoy “The Big Sing” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The second annual community choral concert features five choirs: Cor Cantiamo, Northern Illinois University Concert Choir, DeKalb High School Concert Choir, Kaneland High School Concert Choir and Sycamore High School Concert Choir.

For more information, visit: egyptiantheatre.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.