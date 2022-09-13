Person of interest identified in Sunday gunfire incident in DeKalb: Cops

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating confirmed gunfire on the city’s north side after an incident Sunday, confirmed Police Chief David Byrd.
“We have a person of interest,” Byrd said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and an investigation by the DeKalb Police Department remains ongoing.
The city of DeKalb sent out an emergency alert around 4:24 a.m. Sunday asking residents to avoid the area in the 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road as authorities investigated reports of gunshots fired. The alert asked the community to avoid the area for four hours.
Byrd confirmed gunfire was the culprit Sunday.
A second incident also is under investigation by DeKalb police.
According to a citywide emergency alert sent around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, DeKalb police are also investigating an incident of reported shots fired in the 1000 block of Ridge Drive. The alert asked residents to avoid the area for two hours.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.