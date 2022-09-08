Police: DeKalb man sexually assaulted woman after luring her to abandoned apartment

DeKALB – A DeKalb man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in an abandoned apartment on Lincoln Highway this week, before leading police on a short foot chase, police said.
Jake S. Johnson, 20, of DeKalb, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and resisting a peace officer, police said in a news release Wednesday.
The DeKalb Police Department said it was notified of the alleged sexual assault in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday. The alleged assault victim was lured into an abandoned apartment before the suspect locked the door and attacked the victim, police said.
“The victim was physically beaten and sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the scene,” the DeKalb Police Department said in the release. “Video surveillance has been secured and identifies the suspect leaving the aforementioned abandoned apartment after the assault.”
DeKalb Police Department Officers located Johnson in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway and arrested him after he fled, leading the officers on a foot pursuit, according to the release.
Johnson is due in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.