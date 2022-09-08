5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sandwich Fair, Volksfest, a car show and more

1. Sandwich Fair – Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 at Sandwich Fair Grounds
The Sandwich Fair, held yearly since 1888, is back for another rendition this weekend. Running from Wednesday through Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. every day and the fair closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, midnight on Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
On Friday Trace Adkins will perform at 8 p.m. on the fair’s main stage. Tickets for Adkins’ performance cost $30 for festival style access and $40 for stage pit access.
The National Tractor Pullers Association will be on hand Saturday for tractor pulls at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $15 and a ticket for a child goes for $5.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a demolition derby will take place at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. General Admission for the derby is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old or younger.
A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Ag Land Stage.
2. Volkfest – Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at Carroll Memorial Park in Genoa
Volksfest, organized by the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers, a nonprofit weekend long festival dedicated to celebrating Genoa and surrounding communities.
Volksfest kicks off Friday night with Rumble on the River – Lucha Libre Wrestling from 7 to 10 p.m. at Carroll Memorial Park in Genoa.
The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kishwaukee Valley wanderers partnered together to showcase freestyle Mexican wrestling. The Friday night event will feature 20 wrestlers with outrageous personalities adorned in colorful masks.
Tickets to the unique spectacle can be bought online or obtained at the gate for $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 through 12. Anyone 4 years old or younger get in for free.
On Saturday, the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk also will be held at Carroll Memorial Park. Participants of the Volksmarch, which means people’s march in German, are encouraged to start their walk along trails adjacent to the Kishwaukee River between 8 and 11 a.m. The Volksmarch is a free, noncompetitive fitness walk.
Late in the day on Saturday the Volksfest – Biergarten Craft Beer and Wine Festival will take place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Carroll Memorial Park in Genoa.
The Volksfest – Biergarten Craft Beer and Wine Festival gives attendees a chance to taste the creations from more than 20 craft beer brewers and wineries operating within 60 miles of Genoa.
General admission tickets are $30 and grant access to the drinking festival at Carroll Memorial Park in Genoa from 3:30 p.m. until it closes at 7:30 p.m.
The Lennys, who can play more than 200 songs spanning five decades of music, will play from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the beer and wine festival.
A free shuttle bus service will be in operation Saturday afternoon to give libation drinkers an option to get home without getting behind the wheel.
On Sunday, Volksfest concludes with outdoor breakfast prepared by local Boy Scouts, a PTO Fun Fair and The Great Genoa Duck Race.
Area Boy Scouts will serve burritos for $7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Carroll Memorial Park. The PTO Fun Fair gets going at 10 a.m. The fun fair will have a bounce house, games and prizes.
At 1 p.m., the Great Genoa Duck Race will float down the Kishwaukee River. Two ducks per person may be entered into the race for $5, 12 ducks for $25, 25 ducks for $50 or 50 ducks for $100.
The owner of the winning duck will win a $500 prize.
3. Fourth annual Roar-In’ Car Show – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 North Peace Road
The Lions of Illinois Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Roar-In’ Car show on Saturday. The show is free to the public but it costs $15 to register a car to show off to the crowd. The event will feature raffles and give aways and car show winners will be picked from different classes, including a Director’s pick.
The Dirty Bird 815 food truck and Lala’s Bagel’s will be on site for hungry patrons.
Car show proceeds benefit the Lions Student Low Vision Program, an initiative partnered with Spectrios Institute for Low Vision, the Illinois College of Optometry and Chicago Lighthouse for the blind to give free comprehensive visual evaluations to Illinois grade school students.
4. Kite Fest – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dekalb’s Kiwanis Park, at the corner of South 4th street and Fairview Drive
The DeKalb Park District hosts its annual free Kite festival on Sunday from Kiwanis Park in Dekalb. The family friendly event will offer attendees a chance to see different kites take to the sky. Families are welcome to demonstrate their flying abilities with their own kites or buy one on site while supplies last. Seasonal activities and food trucks will be available for those in attendance.
5. The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety – Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre in the city of DeKalb
Featured in “The Greatest Showman,” the Great DuBois: Masters of Variety show by Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy is a fast-paced, high energy circus event that showcases feats of juggling, unicycle riding, circus stunts and more.
Tickets for the Saturday afternoon show go for $25, $35 and $45, depending on how close to the action you want to be.
Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.