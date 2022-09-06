Former DeKalb man denies 2003 child rape allegations, in custody after fleeing to Mexico nearly 20 years ago

SYCAMORE – A former DeKalb man charged with rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old related to allegations that arose almost 20 years ago recently was arrested after fleeing to Mexico.
Abraham Caudel, 69, formerly of the 100 block of North 10th Street in DeKalb is charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after prosecutors say he sexually abused a minor girl between Jan. 1, 2002, and April 20, 2003.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Caudel could face up to 15 years in jail.
Former DeKalb County Judge Robbin Stuckert issued a warrant for Caudel on July 25, 2003. Caudel was arrested by police in August after evading police capture for almost two decades.
According to DeKalb County court records, Caudel is accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a minor girl on at least 10 occasions.
Caudel appeared before DeKalb County Associate Judge Stephanie Klein during a bond hearing Sunday. He was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on Feb. 7, 2008, records show.
During the virtual bond hearing, Caudel – appearing from DeKalb County Jail – spoke to the judge through a Spanish-speaking translator, and denied the allegations.
According to court records, Caudel told authorities he left the country several days before his arrest warrant being issued and never returned from Mexico until now.
The charges are not impacted by Illinois statute of limitations because prosecution can continue within a decade of the victim turning 18, according to court records.
Klein ruled that Caudel be held without bond pending a second bond hearing that will be set before Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick in person at 3 p.m. Wednesday in courtroom 220 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Buick is expected to rule on a petition filed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office to deny Caudel bail in his case.
In court documents, prosecutors argue that Caudel’s release could endanger others given the predatory allegations of his charges.