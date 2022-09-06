Former DeKalb man denies 2003 child rape allegations, in custody after fleeing to Mexico nearly 20 years ago

Abraham Caudel, 69, formerly of the 100 block of North 10th Street, DeKalb, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, a class 1 felony, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after prosecutors say he sexually abused a minor girl between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 20, 2003. Caudel was arrested in August 2022 after evading police capture by fleeing to Mexico in 2003, according to DeKalb County court records. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)