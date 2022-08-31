Rochelle man with prior domestic violence convictions in DeKalb County charged with beating woman

SYCAMORE – A Rochelle man with a history of domestic violence convictions in DeKalb County is facing new charges after police say he beat a woman at an apartment complex and then fled.
Antonio D. Cathina, 40, of the 300 block of North 11th Street in Rochelle is charged with felony domestic battery and aggravated resisting a peace officer in the Saturday incident.
During a bond hearing Monday, Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery told Cathina that even though his domestic battery charges are a class 2 felony, he could be sentenced based on class X felony charges due to his history. In Illinois, a class X felony could bring up to 30 years in prison.
According to DeKalb County court records, DeKalb police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Drive on Saturday for reports that a man was kicking an apartment door. While en-route, police reportedly received an update that said a man was beating a woman in the common area of the apartment complex, records allege.
When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a man, later identified as Cathina, run into a nearby bean field. The man came out when police ordered, but refused to comply when officers asked him to get on the ground, records allege.
A DeKalb police officer allegedly tackled Cathina to the ground and, while doing so, sustained a laceration injury to his left hand.
Police interviewed the victim, who told officers Cathina had struck her in the head multiple times with a closed fist, casing her to bleed and injuring her face.
Montgomery set Cathina’s bond at $200,000 Monday. Cathina would have to post $20,000 to be released from jail.
According to court records, Cathina has eight prior convictions, including for domestic battery, in DeKalb and Ogle counties.
He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 8.