Cops: DeKalb teen accused of shooting woman in buttocks, used ankle bracelet as a holster while fleeing

DeKALB – A DeKalb teenager saddled with multiple gun charges after he allegedly shot a woman in the buttocks last week used his ankle bracelet, acquired after a previous run-in with the law, as a holster while fleeing authorities, police said.
Police said the 17-year-old male fired four rounds, and shot the woman twice. He has been charged with multiple gun related offenses stemming from the incident.
According to a Tuesday news release from the DeKalb Police Department, the teenager allegedly shot a woman twice during an argument at an apartment in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb. Police said he and the victim live in the same Ridge Drive apartment complex.
He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear on a warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, armed violence, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, aggravated resisting arrest and possession of ammunition without a FOID card, police said.
The Aug. 23 incident was among three in a string of unrelated shootings reported in DeKalb’s north side last week, including a fatal attack in which an 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head at that same apartment complex a day later. A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another teen in the back on Aug. 22.
The 17-year-old accused in the latest arrest is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, police said. At the time of the Aug. 23 shooting, the teen was out on home electronic monitoring out of Cook County, according to the release.
DeKalb police said they found the woman, who had been shot twice, around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in a parking lot in the 800 block of Ridge Drive.
Authorities said she had been arguing with another woman after the male teen suspected of being the shooter pulled a bonnet off her head. The women began fighting, police said. The teenager then pulled out a gun and shot at least four times, striking the one woman twice, police said.
The teenager was not arrested for days, however.
On Aug. 26, a police officer saw him in the parking lot of 832 Ridge Drive, but the teenager fled. Police said the teen was caught when he attempted to climb a nearby fence.
Police allegedly found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition when they searched the teen. The gun was different than the one used in the shooting, police allege.