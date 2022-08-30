City slots $1.1M in state funds for bridge replacements at North First Street, Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders recently allocated $1.1 million in state funding to help replace bridges at North First Street and Lucinda Avenue, with construction slated to begin in spring 2023.

To help ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists, DeKalb city leaders are setting aside state dollars from the Rebuild Illinois Bond Local Allocation Funds to replace the bridges at North First Street and Lucinda Avenue where each structure crosses the Kishwaukee River.

At its recent meeting, the DeKalb City Council voted 7-0 to allocate $1,162,516 in state money for the projects.

“We had an opportunity to get some state support,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said. “It’s an expensive proposition to replace a bridge, and we needed that help. We’ve also invested in the design. Bridges don’t seem so, but it is a fairly complicated piece of equipment. It has to be integrated with sidewalk and highway on either side, so it takes a fair amount of engineering. That technical work has also been part of the project.”

The Lucinda Avenue bridge was originally constructed in 1954, and the North First Street bridge was built in 1977.

First Street and Lucinda Avenue bridges over the Kishwaukee River (shown here) are set to undergo replacements, with a target completion date of October 2023. (Bridges shown here in City of DeKalb documents published ahead of Feb. 28, 2022 city council meeting, with engineering plans prepared by the city's Elgin-based engineering contractor Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick Inc. Bridge concept art published by the City of DeKalb) (Provided by City of DeKalb)

Nicklas said it’s clear that both structures are aging and in need of replacement.

“In the eyes of the state of Illinois and inspectors that inspect bridges every year, they’ve reached that point where both of them are safe, but they are reaching that point where the deterioration accelerates from this point,” he said.

Both bridges will undergo construction as early as April 2023, with detours set up for pedestrians and motorist to follow.

The projects are currently under contract by the city, officials said.

City Engineer Zac Gill said the city wanted to get a head-start on the project to reduce any potential supply chain issues with obtaining materials needed for the bridges.

Nicklas acknowledged the project may come as a bit of an inconvenience to residents and community members.

“People will have plenty of opportunity to find an alternate route,” he said. “There are detours that are available to us, which helps.”

Gill said both bridges are inspected every two years by a structural engineer enlisted by the city and are up-to-date with inspections.

The replacement bridges are slated to be completed by the start of the school year in the fall of 2023, officials said.