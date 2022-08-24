DeKalb District 428 approves tentative $125.2M budget for upcoming year

DeKALB – DeKalb District 428′s tentative 125.2 million budget for fiscal 2022 projects school officials will operate at a surplus of $1.2 million, and the public will get a chance to weigh in during a hearing in September.

Operating fund revenues are projected at $125.2 million, while expenses are pegged at $124 million, according to budget documents released by the district.

A public hearing on the district’s budget for fiscal 2022 will take place at the school board’s Sept. 20 meeting. At that time, public input will be invited.

Cindy Carpenter, district director of business and finance, said the district now has a $5.4 million property tax relief grant that it qualified for. But she said a fund transfer will be necessary because of that financial assistance received.

“We have to put a little bit into … the total abatement,” Carpenter said. “We have about a $354,000 fund transfer we’ll do, so the adjusted surplus of about $796,000 … it gives us a fund balance of about $50.4 million estimated at the end of next fiscal year.”

Carpenter said the grant still benefits the district in the long run.

“That gives us some flexibility to do some future things that we’re thinking about,” Carpenter said.

School officials said they plan to use the property tax relief grant funding to help ease some of the burden on the district’s taxpayers.

Spending plan

At $60.7 million, salaries and wages paid to employees make up the biggest expenditures in the district’s budget for fiscal 2022, documents show. Other costs driving the budget are benefits at $23.8 million and purchased services at $20.5 million.

Carpenter said the district has a plan to continue funding new positions this year.

The plan would involve using federal dollars awarded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) funds in the short term and incorporating into the operating budget in future years, according to school board documents.

Funding sources

Local funding sources, including property taxes, student fees and registration costs and donations, are the largest drivers of the district’s fiscal 2022 budget at $63.3 million, followed by revenues from the state of $45.1 million and federal of $16.6 million.

The district has budgeted $4.5 million in the corporate personal property tax for fiscal 2022, which Carpenter said makes for a substantial increase from previous years.

“Usually, we’d get about let’s say $1.5 million, maybe a little less than $2 million,” she said.

Carpenter added that she plans to keep on an eye on that figure going forward.