Peace Road, Route 23 reopened in Sycamore after pickup vs. motorcycle crash

SYCAMORE – The intersection at Peace Road and Illinois Route 23 in Sycamore was reopened Monday evening after a temporary closure due to a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, said police.

A grey pickup appeared to have sustained damage to its left front bumper and was towed from the scene. A sheriff’s deputy told the Daily Chronicle the crash involved a motorcycle and truck.

Police haven’t yet released information on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews from the Sycamore Police Department, Sycamore Fire Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A portion of the intersection was closed temporarily as crews worked to clear the area. The intersection reopened around 6:15 p.m.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.