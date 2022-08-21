Garage fire on DeKalb’s south side causes $15K in damages

DeKALB – A garage fire attached to a home on Manning Drive in DeKalb caused about $15,000 worth of damage Saturday, DeKalb fire officials reported.
DeKalb firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Manning Drive on the city’s south side around 3:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a garage fire, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department. No fire or smoke was showing when crews arrived, however, firefighters determined the garage door was hot to the touch, as was an interior door.
When crews entered the garage, they found high heat and low visibility due to smoke, according to the release. The fire was brought under control and the home was ventilated after crews reported no residents were inside.
Damage due to smoke, fire and water was reported at $15,000. No residents or firefighters were injured, and no residents were displaced.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour, according to the release, though the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews from Sycamore, Maple Park, Cortland and Burlington assisted during the incident, the release states.