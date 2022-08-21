Another ‘suspicious’ fire in DeKalb north side apartment building, fire officials say

DeKALB – A recent fire reported in the basement of an apartment building on Fotis Drive in DeKalb has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation by DeKalb fire officials, according to a news release.
The fire, which occurred just before midnight Thursday, was reported in the basement of an apartment building in the 800 block of Fotis Drive on the city’s north side, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
The damage caused by the fire – which was already out by the time DeKalb firefighters arrived, the release states – was minimal.
When crews arrived for reports of a possible structure fire, they discovered “light smoke and remnants of burnt material” in a basement of the building, the release states. Occupants of the apartment complex had reportedly extinguished the fire and removed most of the burnt materials from the building when crews arrived.
DeKalb firefighters ensured the fire was out and ventilated the building, remaining on the scene for a half hour more.
No residents were displaced and no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials reportedly deemed the incident as suspicious.
It’s the sixth such incident in a similar string of apartment fires reported at rental complexes throughout the city’s north side this year, though officials haven’t said the fires are connected.
Five of those fires have been reported among two apartment buildings, according to DeKalb fire officials.
Fire Chief Mike Thomas has said officials aren’t sure yet whether the cause of the fires is related.