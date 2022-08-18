5 things to do in DeKalb County: Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show, Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival and more

5 Things To Do

1. Head to downtown Genoa for the 8th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The family-friendly show will feature is for car enthusiasts and spectators alike, with a trophy presentation at 3 p.m.

The day will include live music, a variety of food trucks featuring local fare, speciality items and carnival food, and a 50/50 raffle.

The event will also feature the Roger Watson Tractor Show, including the “Roger’s Choice” award presented to the winning tractor selected by the Watson family. No registration fee is required for tractor entrees.

More than 30 trophies will be awarded to the winning entries in eight different categories including, Top 20, Cars Class, Trucks Class, Kid’s Choice, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show.

Participants are welcome with cars, trucks and tractors. To pre-register, pay $10 through Thursday. Day-of registration is $15 and begins at 9 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.genoachamber.org/.

2. Enjoy the 25th annual Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival hosted by the Rochelle Fire Department in downtown Rochelle Friday through Sunday.

The festival is free to attend.

Live music kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. Local talent will also perform throughout the weekend, including Magic Matt’s Family Fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Arts, crafts and business booths will feature throughout the day Saturday. A 50/50 raffle drawing will take place Saturday night.

Families can enjoy a kids zone, festival activities and food, a parade and a beer garden for those 21 and older throughout the weekend.

For information, visit lhhfest.com/

A Car & Motorcycle Show will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Rochelle.

3. Learn more about ways to volunteer in your community during a See and Serve DeKalb Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, 600 Lucinda Ave. in DeKalb.

The event wil take place in the Gallery Lounge on the second floor, next to the Duke Ellington Ballroom.

Area nonprofit organizations will share their ongoing and one-time volunteer opportunities.

The event is open to the general public.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

4. Enjoy a Movie In the Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sandwich Memorial Park at West Water and Davis streets in Sandwich.

This week’s showing is the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams.”

This family-friendly free event starts at 7 p.m. The Sandwich Cub Scouts will have concessions available to buy starting at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, frisbee or other park-friendly toys to enjoy with the evening event. Pets should remain on a leash.

In the event of rain, visit the Sandwich Park District’s Facebook page for information: facebook.com/SandwichParkDistrict

5. Take in some local theatre during Stage Coach Players’ production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7:30 p.m. running Thursday through Aug. 28. at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Shows run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Aug. 25, 26 and 27, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 28.

With the houselights down, a seated man puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life, and the musical begins as the man in the chair looks on. The madcap plot takes off with two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and a drowsy chaperone.

For information, call 815-758-1940 or visit stagecoachplayers.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.