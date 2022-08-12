5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Steam Show, Barn Tour, 50 Men Who Cook, Waterman Winery 5K and more

5 Things To Do

1. Annual Sycamore Steam Show hosted by the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club at Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road in Sycamore.

The family-friendly show runs through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and children under 12 get in free.

The show opens daily at 7 a.m., with buildings opening at 8:30 a.m. and a daily parade at 1:30 p.m., followed by a noon whistle. The show closes at 5 p.m. daily.

Show goers can expect to enjoy classic historical demonstrations such as threshing, sawing and plowing. Shop for treasures at the flea market, ride a scale train, pet animals at the petting zoo and watch a daily parade of tractors and Steam engines.

For information, visit sycamoresteamshow.com/steamshow/

2. Artist and Maker Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edwards St. in Sycamore.

This is the second-to-last market scheduled for the season, featuring local artists, makers and homemade goods for sale. Shoppers can browse for handcrafted jewelry, decorative art, homegoods and more while enjoying live music and the gardens.

More than 20 vendors will take part in the market, and food will be offered through The Dirty Bird Chicken Joint and Food Truck and Jen’s Artisan Breads.

For information, visit blumengardens.com/artist-market/

The final market of the season is scheduled for Sept. 18.

3. Get your steps or run on at Waterman Wine Run 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday at Waterman Winery & Vineyards, 11582 Waterman Road in Waterman.

The race – welcoming to walkers, joggers or even virtual participants – will start and finish at the winery. Event proceeds will benefit Safe Passage Inc., DeKalb County’s only domestic violence shelter and survivor advocacy center.

Registration includes at T-shirt, wine glass, finisher medal, race bib, results posted online and a pour of wine for those 21 and older.

For information, visit: runsignup.com/Race/IL/Waterman/WatermanWineRun5k

4. Grab some good eats at 18th Annual 50 Men Who Cook benefit for CASA DeKalb County at NIU’s Barsema Alumni and Visitor’s Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

Featuring the home-cooked favorites from more than 50 chefs, the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the center. Proceeds will go to CASA DeKalb County, which provides court-appointed special advocates for area families, specifically children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

During the event, each chef is entered into a category: appetizer, side dish, entrée, dessert and professional chefs. Chefs will compete in each category for awards, and event goers will get a chance to enjoy each food item made.

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase at $45 each, and can be purchased in person at the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Suite 301, Sycamore, and online. Any pair of tickets purchased online through Friday is $80, according to the event’s webpage.

5. Take a tour of the countryside during the 2022 DeKalb County Barn Tour, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hinckley area in eastern DeKalb County.

The event is hosted by the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association, Inc. and the Joseph Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb.

The self-guided tour features historic barns and structures, including demonstrations, displays and family activities.

Cost is $40 per carload. Tickets can be bought at any of the barn tour locations.

Participants will receive a map and guide book containing hand-drawn sketches of each barn, and historical facts.

For information, visit dekalbcountybarntour.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.