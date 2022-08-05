Waterman woman appointed new associate judge for 23rd Circuit Court

SYCAMORE – A Waterman private practice attorney with 20 years of experience has been appointed as associate judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court, which serves DeKalb and Kendall Counties.

Jill K. Konen of Waterman will fill the judicial vacancy left by Judge Philip Montgomery when he was appointed from associate to circuit court judge after the retirement of Judge Thomas Doherty, according to a news release.

“We are excited to have Jill join the ranks of the 23rd Judicial Circuit,” Chief Judge Bradley Waller said in a news release. “Jill has exceptional legal abilities that will make her an excellent judge. We look forward to working with her.”

Konen is a graduate of Northern Illinois University’s College of Law, and earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Toledo in Ohio. She earned a Masters in Administration from Iowa State University, according to the release.

A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held Sept. 9 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

Associate judges are selected by the 23rd Judicial circuit judges to serve a four-year term. Konen was selected from a pool of 18 applicants who applied for the vacancy left by Montgomery.