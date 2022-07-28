5 things to do in DeKalb County: Turning Back Time Car Show, Saturday night racing and more

5 Things To Do

1. Ben’s Bubble Show - 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb.

The event is free, no registration is required. It will feature a mix of art and science.

The show becomes interactive as volunteers are chosen to help amaze and astonish with bubbles, and could end with someone inside a giant bubble.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library.

2. Genealogy Interest Group - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. in Sycamore.

The event is free.

The interest group is open to anyone interesting in their family genealogy. Participants are invited to bring questions and expertise to share, or prompts on what they would like to learn about.

The topics will depend on who is in attendance.

3. Saturday Night Racing - 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 IL-64 in Maple Park.

Details for each race and order can be found at sycamorespeedway.com.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Pit passes cost $30 for ages 14 and older. Fast passes cost $15 for ages 5 to 13.

General admission gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Children younger than 5 enter for free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.sycamorespeedway.com.

4. Sports Physical Day - 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore Integrated Health, 920 W. Prairie St. in Sycamore.

Sycamore Integrated Health will perform $49 physicals for those involved in school sports at the clinic Saturday.

Half of all proceeds will be donated back to area high school sports booster programs, which help provide equipment, uniforms and other necessities for school athletes.

Sign up online at sycamoreintegratedhealth.com or call the office at 815-895-3354 to schedule and for details.

5. 22nd Annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show - 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Sycamore.

The car show is an annual gathering of a wide variety of automotive art set in the historic downtown area of Sycamore.

The party attracts all types, from drag racing to street performance including Street Rods, Street Machines, Rat Rods, Custom Trucks, Race Cars, Antiques, Classics and more.

Sponsors and vendors along with the local businesses will set up displays, product demos and cater to the crowd benefiting from a wide audience of current, prospective and repeat customers.

For car show forms, online pre-entry forms and marketplace and further information visit turningbacktimecarshow.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.