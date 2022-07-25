Public invited to weigh in on DeKalb north side development proposals

DeKALB – The first of what is expected to be several listening sessions to invite the public to weigh in on what type of community development they’d like to see on a vacant double lot on the north side will take place at Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting.

The council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. downtown.

DeKalb city leaders will continue discussion on the matter to get the planning phase started to market the 4.87-acre lot, which was formerly the Campus Cinemas movie theater on Blackhawk Road and the Hillcrest Shopping Center on the city’s north side. Both properties had long been subjected to neglect by previous owners until the city took ownership, demolished and combined them into an “L” shaped lot with the intent to redevelop it.

At an initial public discussion during an earlier council meeting this month, DeKalb aldermen and residents discussed several ideas, including a community center, walk-in clinic/urgent care facility, and community food and education center.

The city will continue to work with area nonprofit Opportunity DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Gardens to host a pair of community conversations in July and August to solicit input about redeveloping the two city-owned lots.

The city took ownership of what was formerly the Hillcrest Shopping Center in 2021 and the Blackhawk Road property in 2019. The ownership changes came after the movie theater had been condemned and remained vacant for years. What was once called the Hunter Hillcrest Shopping Center was purchased by the city for $1.18 million in August 2021 after yers of disputes between the city of DeKalb and Evanston-based Hunter Properties, once DeKalb’s largest landlord.