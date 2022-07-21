5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Family Fun Fest, Meet Mirabel, TribeVibe and more

1. 10th Annual DeKalb Family Fun Fest – 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb

Head over to Hopkins Park for the 10th Annual DeKalb Family Fun Fest, which will feature activities, games, raffles and giveaways. The event, free to attend, is hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and DeKalb Park District.

Food trucks will offer food available for buy.

After the fest concludes, head over to Hopkins Pool for a Disney-themed hot summer nights event with the pool open late until 9 p.m. Regular daily admissions will apply, according to event details.

To learn about the event visit dekalb.org and click on the “learn more” tab under What’s Happening.

2. Meet Mirabel – 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at DeKalb Public Library 309 Oak St. in DeKalb

No registration is required to attend and the event is free.

The one-hour event will feature singing, activities and an interactive story and chat with Mirabel, a character from the Disney hit movie “Encanto”.

After the program up to 20 families may receive an autographed keepsake photo at this in-person drop-in event. While waiting for your turn to meet personally with Mirabel for a picture, you can enjoy a variety of butterfly crafts.

For information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

3. Engineering Open House at Northern Illinois University – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at NIU Engineering Building 590 Garden Road in DeKalb.

The event is free for all, although organizers asked those interested to RSVP in advance to see the NIU College of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

During the open house, participants will meet student organizations and clubs, chat with faculty and advisors. Participants can also see a 3D printer demo and enter for a chance to win a tour of the clean room lab.

CEET is a top undergraduate engineering program, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

To learn about the event and RSVP, visit enroll.niu.edu/register/CEETOpenHouseJuly23.

4. Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones Live at the Warehouse on Park – 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Avenue, in Genoa.

Rick Lindy and The Wild Ones will be playing live at the Warehouse on Park with Slow Smoke BBQ.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Bands start at 7 and play until 10 p.m.

Signature cocktails and a selection of local craft beer will be available to either the cool grain bin bar or the Tiki Bar.

This event is for those aged 6 or older, and no outside food or drink allowed.

The event is free, although advanced registration is encouraged: eventbrite.com/e/rick-lindy-the-wild-ones-live-at-the-warehouse-on-park-tickets-310030297967.

5. Engage in creative community building at Creating Better Imagery In Your Poetry, part of TribeVibe event, Sunday at Common Grounds Coffee, Tea & Smoothies, 2180 Oakland Drive, Unit B, in Sycamore.

TribeVibe is a holistic community arts project. Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For information, email ericbodwell@drinkanddraft.org, call 815-570-3379, or visit eventbrite.com, www.facebook.com/commongroundstribe.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.