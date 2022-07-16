Two arrested in University Village armed robbery: DeKalb police

DeKALB - A man and a 17-year-old were arrested by DeKalb police after an early Saturday morning armed robbery at University Village apartments on North Annie Glidden Road, said Cmdr. Craig Woodruff.
Woodruff said police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 12:30 a.m. Saturday inside an apartment at University Village in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.
A citywide emergency alert was sent out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area for a “weapons offense,” the alert stated. A second alert was sent at 3:48 a.m. updating the public that the area had been cleared after investigators remained on the scene.
“It looks like the victim was lured in an apartment,” Woodruff said. “Once he got in there, he was confronted by a couple of people and robbed.”
A gun which the victim was licensed to carry was stolen but later recovered by police.
Xavier M. Daniels, 28, of Chicago, and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with armed robbery, a class x felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Daniels could face up to 30 years in jail. Daniels is also facing separate charges for an outstanding warrant filed Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender.
Daniels is expected to appear before a DeKalb County judge at a later date for a bond hearing.
Woodruff said police don’t believe there is any outstanding threat to the public.
Investigators are still working to determine why the man went into the University Village apartment. The victim was carrying a gun at the time, though he was legally allowed to carry it, Woodruff said.
Others inside the apartment – including Daniels a 17-year-old juvenile later arrested – stole the gun from the victim, Woodruff said. They also brandished what appeared to be real guns, Woodruff said, though police later determined the firearms were not authentic but had been manufactured to look like real guns.
When the victim saw the weapons, he fled the apartment and alerted police, Woodruff said.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Police from Northern Illinois University, Sycamore and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.