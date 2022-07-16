La Calle receives $12K TIF grant from city of DeKalb: ‘Means a great deal’

DeKALB – The owner of La Calle, a new music venue and bar slated to open its doors next month in the space formerly occupied by The House Café in downtown DeKalb, is now the recipient of a $12,625 public grant from the city of DeKalb.

Yesenia Galindo, owner of La Calle, appeared before DeKalb city leaders this week as the DeKalb City Council voted, 7-0, to approve the tax increment finance assistance grant. Galindo plans to use the money to help pay for life safety equipment, electrical, mechanical and plumbing upgrades and measures to ensure ADA compliance.

La Calle is expected to open for business Aug. 26.

“We were extremely excited,” Galindo said. “My brother and I have been working extremely hard to make this happen, make this music venue come back to life.”

La Calle is eligible for the economic incentives as it falls within the boundaries of city’s geographical tax district called TIF 3, located generally along Lincoln Highway from the Kishwaukee River west of the downtown to the railroad tracks on the east end of the downtown. The TIF grant was awarded through the city’s Architectural Improvement Program, city documents show.

City Manager Bill Nicklas applauded the Galindo family for their patience and hard work. He said the city is generally excited to see vacant buildings given new life, including upgrades to ensure the building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“In this case, they are spending a lot of money on ADA compliance and installation of life safety improvements and other things,” Nicklas said.

Galindo said she settled on this location as she was surveying her options and found that it stood out to her, especially given her family’s musical history. The House Café served as a local spot for area bands, a venue to enjoy an evening of drinks and music.

“It has significant meaning to us because when we were younger – my brothers are musicians – we grew up going there when we were younger not only to listen to their bands but other friends that we know that are also musicians,” she said. “Other great musicians have played at The House. So, it definitely has significant meaning to us to be able to bring that back to the community.”

Born and raised in DeKalb, Galindo said the idea of running her own business in the city matters to her.

“This means a great deal to us,” Galindo said. “This opportunity, we’ve worked really hard for. I’ve been in this industry for over 25 years. It’s been a dream of mine to open up my own bar especially where I grew up.”

Galindo said La Calle is hoping to appeal to a variety of people with the venue’s promise to bring more diversity to the scene in downtown DeKalb.

“We really want to give the community another option as far as nightlife goes,” she said. “I think there’s room for everybody in the downtown area to succeed. You can go from one bar to the next bar. I remember it being that way when I was younger.”

Galindo expressed appreciation for city staff who worked with her to help bring the music venue and bar back on line. The House Café closed in 2019 and has been largely vacant, with the front entrance area serving as art and vendor space periodically since.

“We’ve already done a walk-through with the city,” Galindo said. “We’ve been working really hard since July 1 to get all of that done as far as electrical work, plumbing. … There’s definitely a lot of stuff we need to bring up to code.”

Galindo said she is grateful to have been awarded the TIF grant, and she believes the funding could help offset costs associated with improving the building.

“It will make it that much easier for us to complete everything that needs to be completed in a timely manner,” she said.