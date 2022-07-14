Community center? Health clinic? School? DeKalb city leaders talk Hillcrest, Blackhawk development

DeKALB – The DeKalb City Council took its first steps toward opening up a dialogue on how to solicit community input about marketing the city-owned lots on Blackhawk Road and Hillcrest Drive for redevelopment.

At Monday’s council meeting, DeKalb city leaders weighed in on the matter to get the planning phase started to market the 4.87-acre lot, which was formerly the Campus Cinemas movie theater on Blackhawk Road and the Hillcrest Shopping Center on the city’s north side. Both properties had long been subjected to neglect by previous owners until the city took ownership, demolished and combined them into an “L” shaped lot with the intent to redevelop it.

City Manager Bill Nicklas acknowledged that people commonly wonder about the now empty land’s future.

“A lot of money has been spent on raising of some buildings, the grading over the land where they once stood,” Nicklas said.

Among the ideas floated for the site’s potential redevelopment is for a community center, walk-in clinic/urgent care facility, and community food and education center.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris said she’s heard people at meetings raise the idea of building a new school on the lot.

“Many of the children of that area are bused to … all other areas of the town,” Morris said.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris provides comments during the DeKalb City Council's July 11, 2022 meeting (Megann Horstead)

Morris said she can understand why a school would make sense to some people.

“I was a resident of the little space that is the [Annie Glidden North] space that’s still in my ward, but I lived in a space where kids couldn’t walk to school whatsoever,” Morris said, adding her children instead went to Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School. “And now I chose to live on the other side of the ward … where all of my children have access to walk to school on their own. … Walkability is one of those things that we’re finding more and more makes a community so attractive to new residents.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he will find out where that idea lays with DeKalb District 428 when he meets with school board president Samantha McDavid.

“It’s definitely being heard, talked about,” Barnes said.

Nicklas said the city’s preference for the lot would be a mixed-use development through a potential public-private partnership.

City leaders also encourage the public to get involved in the continuing conversation.

The city will continue to work with area nonprofit Opportunity DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Gardens to host a pair of community conversations in July and August to solicit input about redeveloping the two city-owned lots.

The city took ownership of what was formerly the Hillcrest Shopping Center in 2021 and the Blackhawk Road property in 2019. The ownership changes came after the movie theater had been condemned and remained vacant for years. What was once called the Hunter Hillcrest Shopping Center was purchased by the city for $1.18 million in August 2021 after yers of disputes between the city of DeKalb and Evanston-based Hunter Properties, once DeKalb’s largest landlord.

Looking west over the old Campus Cinemas property to the former Hillcrest Shopping Center Property Monday, July 11, 2022. DeKalb city leaders are looking to the City Council to help steer plans to market and redevelop these city-owned lots. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Glenn Roby, board member for Opportunity DeKalb, said the group is committed to ensuring that no voices get left out of the planning process.

Dan Kenney, board president for Opportunity DeKalb, said he thinks this is a great chance for the city and the community to bring about positive change.

Nicklas acknowledged that disparities exist separating the north side from the rest of the city and said there are some needs to address.

“The [Annie Glidden North Revitalization] plan suggests that there are needs, and I think a lot of those needs remain today,” Nicklas said. “There are amenities that others enjoy in other neighborhoods in our community that include healthy groceries, restaurants, healthcare, childcare, neighborhood meeting space, space for after school activities and recreation other than what might be offered in some of our more formal parks.”

Roby said it’s important to keep in mind there are other available sites in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood for development, and needs remain.

“The ‘L’ doesn’t need to be everything for everyone,” he said.

Any plans for development remain in the hands of the DeKalb City Council, expected to continue to discussion at its July 25 meeting.