Minor gas leak shuts down block of Fourth Street near downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – A minor gas leak has closed down a block of Fourth Street near downtown DeKalb, confirmed DeKalb fire officials who said the road will likely be reopened within an hour.

DeKalb fire crews were called to the block of Fourth Street between Oak and Locust streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after crews working in the area accidentally nicked a gas line, said Batt. Chief Todd Stoffa.

“Dig crew was getting ready to replace some pavement on the road here, and during the excavation a gas line was struck minorly,” Stoffa said Tuesday. “So just waiting on Nicor to do a little digging around it to get it repaired.”

Stoffa said Nicor Gas has been called and is headed to the scene of the leak, which is is front of Pappas Development-owned construction site Agora Tower, expected to be a mixed use residential space on Fourth Street.

No injuries were reported in the gas leak, Stoffa said. Crews expected Fourth Street, which is closed from Oak to Locust streets, to reopen within an hour.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.