Morris to hold DeKalb Ward 1 meeting Tuesday

DeKALB - Community members are invited to a Ward 1 meeting with First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris Tuesday to discuss concerns, issues and opportunities within the ward.

The meeting will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Jefferson Elementary School, 211 McCormick Drive in DeKalb, in the playground area, according to a news release.

Attendees should note that access to the meeting can be best found by parking on Ridge Drive and using the sidewalk that leads to the school. Those interested in attending should bring lawn chairs for seating.

Morris will provide opening remarks and time will be allotted for citizen comment. Topics for discussion can also be forwarded to carolyn.morris@cityofdekalb.com, which will be presented at the meeting with feedback shared when possible.

The meeting will be held in person only. Those attending are welcome to record or live stream the meeting.

Additional information regarding the meeting can be viewed on Morris’ Facebook page.