Bail posted for 3 men charged after DeKalb woman struck by stray bullet while in living room

(Left to right) Jerry G. Fabbri, 51, of Elburn, Alexander G. Fabbri, 19, of Sugar Grove, and Benedict Groppe, of Switzerland were charged with reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony, on June 29, 2022 after a woman was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside her home in rural DeKalb. Court records allege the men were firing legally owned guns without proper safety protocols nearby. (Insets provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)