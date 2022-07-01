3 men arrested after shooting guns near a rural DeKalb home, injuring neighbor: Police

DeKALB - Three men are facing charges after DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies say the trio was shooting guns near a residence in rural DeKalb when one the bullets injured their neighbor.

The victim was injured after a bullet went through their nearby home and struck them in the foot, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry G. Fabbri, 51, of the 800 block of Shepherd Lane in Elburn, Alexander G. Fabbri, 19, of the 600 block of Sheffield Circle in Sugar Grove and Benedict C.H. Groppe, 38, from Rupperswil Switzerland, are all charged with reckless conduct, a class 4 felony.

If convicted, the trio could face up to three years in jail.

According to the news release, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Keslinger Road around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday after a family member of the victim called police to request medical assistance for a gunshot wound.

The victim, who had been shot in the foot, told police that the bullet reportedly came through the wall of their home from an unknown location. Suffering from what police said was a non life-threatening injury, the victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police identified three men, who were later arrested.

“Through investigation, police learned that all three had been recreational shooting multiple firearms at a target that was in the general direction of the victim’s home,” the release states.

Police determined that the three men hadn’t followed proper safety procedures when shooting the guns, and that’s why a round struck the home to the west, according to the release.

The three men turned themselves into police Friday after police presented them with arrest warrants.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.