5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore summer concerts, Kirkland Lions festival, fireworks

Editor’s note: For a complete list of Independence Day festivities to expect around DeKalb County during the July 4 weekend, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle.com.

1. Sycamore Park District Summer Concert Series – 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 435 Airport Road in Sycamore.

The event is free.

Live music in the park with family, friends and neighbors. Food, beer and wine are available to buy. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Sponsored in part by Service Master Restoration and Cleaning Services by Skip, First Midwest Bank, a Division of Old National Bank and Northwestern Medicine.

For a detailed list visit their website at sycparks.org/summer-concert-series.

2. Kirkland Lions Club 4th of July – noon to 10 p.m. Friday 1 through Monday, Franklin Township Park, 201-299 Third St. in Kirkland.

The festival will include a carnival, a 50/50 raffle, concerts and live music, bingo, a bags tournament and more. A car show will be held Sunday, and a parade and fireworks on Monday.

Visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com or kirklandlions.org for the latest information of the event or to buy wristbands in advance or in person Friday.

3. Sandwich Park District Freedom Days – 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich.

Sandwich Park District’s Freedom Days will feature a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and fireworks at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.

The Freedom Run, including a 1-mile fun run and walk and a 5K race, will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at James Knights Park, 1001 Latham St.

Fair Grounds open at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 cash only per vehicle. Vehicles must enter off Suydam Road entrance. Walkers can enter through Lisbon Street.

4. Independence Day 5K/10K – 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

5K fee is $30 per person, and the 10K fee is $40 per person. Must be registered by Thursday to participate.

Results and awards will be administered after the last runner returns, no later than 10 am. The fee includes a race bag with bib and participation medal.

Learn more at dekalbparkdistrict.com.

5. Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration – 2 to 10:30 p.m. Monday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

After the Independence run, continue the celebration with food vendors, relay races, games, activities, animal and reptile show, live music, DeKalb Municipal Band Concert and fireworks that will begin about 30 minutes after sunset.

For updated information or to learn more visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

