Bond reduction denied for DeKalb man charged in armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket

DeKALB – A DeKalb County judge on Monday denied a bond reduction request by a lawyer for a DeKalb man accused of robbing Paraiso Minimarket on North 10th Street with a gun earlier this month.
Ethan R. Glass, 33, of DeKalb is charged with aggravated armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after his June 15 arrest, shortly after a reported armed robbery at the DeKalb business. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Glass could face up to 15 years in jail.
Glass asked DeKalb County Judge Marcy Buick for a recognizance bond and to be released on his signature without posting money after he was arrested June 16. He’s been held at DeKalb County Jail since on a $250,000 bond and is represented by public defender Charles Criswell. Glass would need to post $25,000 to be released from jail.
“We think $250,000 is excessive,” Criswell said. “We’d ask the court to take into consideration that Mr. Glass has obvious substance abuse issues, consider setting that bond at something a little more attainable.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Suzanne Collins said at the time of Glass’s arrest following the alleged robbery that he was out on bond from 2021 charges where he’s accused of attempting to hit a man with his car following an argument. Collins said Glass also allegedly led police on a high-speed chase after the robbery, where he also was accused of pointing a gun at the store clerk and taking hundreds of dollars in cash.
Buick ruled Glass’s bond from the alleged robbery remain at $250,000. She also increased his bond on the 2021 charges to $25,000. Glass, who told the court that he’s facing financial hardships and also applied to the county’s drug treatment court program, already has posted $5,000.
“One of your conditions of bond is that you are not to violate any criminal statute, [and] you are also to appear in court,” Buick said. “There was a time when you did not appear in court. And now we have very serious new allegations.”
The armed robbery was reported about 11 a.m. June 15.
Glass allegedly drove a 2010 Nissan Versa, records show, and disobeyed verbal and visual signs by a DeKalb police officer to stop fleeing, driving through two traffic stops.
During the robbery, Glass allegedly threatened the store clerk, a man, with a firearm if he did not turn over money.
Glass is next scheduled to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 10:30 p.m. July 1.