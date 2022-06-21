DeKalb man sentenced to 10 years for felony drug possession, dealing

Sherman A. Lee, 37, of 800 block of Charles Street, pleaded guilty June 15, 2022 in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick in DeKalb County court for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a class X felony. Buick sentenced him to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local)