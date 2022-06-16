Nearly 20 residents displaced in Kimberly Apartments fire: DeKalb fire officials

DeKALB - Nearly 20 residents of Kimberly Apartments on DeKalb’s north side were displaced after an apartment fire damaged seven units and caused an estimated $150,000 in damages Thursday, said DeKalb fire officials.

Crews were called to the apartment complex at 810 Kimberly Drive shortly before 9:40 a.m. Thursday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

During their initial investigation, firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, heat emanating from the ceiling and smelled smoke, the release states. A fire was identified coming from the attic space, according to the release.

The fire alarm was upgraded and several area departments came to assist, including crews from Sycamore, Maple Park, Elburn, Burlington and DeKalb police.

Firefighters ventilated the ceiling and overhauled the space for damages.

Seven units were deemed uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage, and 19 residents were displaced. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Thursday’s fire occurred a week after an apartment fire injured a woman and her cat at Kimberly West apartments, at 820 Kimberly Drive in DeKalb.



