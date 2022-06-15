DeKalb police on lookout for man wanted in midday armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket

DEKALB - DeKalb police are on the lookout for a man wanted in a reported midday armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket on North 10th Street, said Police Chief David Byrd.

The armed robbery was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The city of DeKalb issued a citywide emergency alert around 11:12 a.m. Tuesday urging the public to avoid the 400 block of North 10th Street and keep an eye out for a man who had brandished a gun, had a gray beard and was wearing a brown tanktop, pajama pants and a black cap.

“It was a subject armed with a firearm and there was U.S. currency that was stolen,” Byrd said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Byrd said. No arrests have yet been made either, though police continue to monitor the area.

“The subject fled on foot from the area down an alley,” Byrd said. “The clerk was the one who was held at gunpoint and the money was removed.”

DeKalb police recently issued a warning for people to beware of a rise in imitation guns being brandished around town. Byrd said police investigators believe the weapon used during Tuesday’s armed robbery was real.

“For all intents and purposes, we’re going to consider it real, no reason not to,” Byrd said.

A second citywide alert was issued around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday alerting the public that the 400 block of North 10th Street was clear of police. Those with information on the incident or if they see a suspicious person are encouraged to call the non-emergency phone line at the DeKalb Police Department.

“Even if they didn’t think of it being suspicious at the time but maybe in hindsight they think back and saw a car maybe traveling at a higher rate of speed,” Byrd said. “If they saw anything that looked suspicious in that area, call us.”

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.



