DeKalb man sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to 2020 gun, drug bust

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man with a history of gun and drug convictions recently pleaded guilty to charges after police found five guns and fentanyl, cocaine and morphine during a 2020 drug bust.

Sheldon A. Maze, 35, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea, accepted by DeKalb County Judge Philip Montgomery on May 16. Maze agree to the sentence in exchange for the guilty plea for armed habitual criminal, a class X felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 1 felony.

In a news release, DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato thanked area law enforcement for their role in a 2020 drug bust, which occurred when Maze was on parole at the time for prior felony drug and weapons convictions.

“Sheldon Maze has been in the community for a long time, continually wreaking havoc and leaving a path of violence, intimidation and trauma wherever he has been,” Amato said. “My thanks to [Assistant State’s Attorney Scott] Schwertley for his work on this prosecution, and to the DeKalb Police Department for their work in keeping the community safe.”

According to the news release, Schwertley presented evidence in front of Montgomery that showed Maze had run-ins with DeKalb police dating back to 2018 related to drugs.

At about 8:30 a.m. March 13, 2020, DeKalb police officers searched Maze’s Ridge Drive apartment on a warrant, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police found fentanyl, cocaine and morphine, and five guns.

According to Illinois law, Maze must serve at least 85% his armed habitual criminal sentence and will be eligible for day-for-day credit on the unlawful possession sentence.