Sycamore bids out half a million to Huntley construction company for road work

SYCAMORE – Half a million dollars was awarded to a Huntley construction contractor this week for roadwork on Sycamore’s southeast side.

The Sycamore City Council this week unanimously approved a contract for $573,630 to Schroeder Asphalt Inc. of Huntley for its 2022 Motor Fuel Tax Project, meant to rehabilitate several residential streets on the south side of Sycamore.

The city approved plans for road work earlier this spring, according to city documents from May 20. The project includes roadway rehabilitation and reconstruction of Birchwood Drive, Ottawa Street, Walnut Street and a public alley adjacent to Elm and High streets, documents show.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the funds are part of the city’s capital improvement project plans.

“These are CIP projects that are going to be going on in roads this year,” Hall said.

Two other bids under city consideration for the projects came in higher than the Schroeder Asphalt proposal, ranging upwards of $618,000, documents show.