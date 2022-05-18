May 18, 2022
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Clinton Township

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in rural Clinton Township in southern DeKalb County Tuesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a bicycle vs. car crash around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Shabbona Grove Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred east of Leland Road. A 2003 Audi passenger car was going east on Shabbona Grove Road when the car struck a person riding a bicycle, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the bicyclist has not yet been made public pending notification of next of kin.

The Audi was driven by a 21-year-old from Waterman who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.