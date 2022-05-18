Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Clinton Township

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in rural Clinton Township in southern DeKalb County Tuesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a bicycle vs. car crash around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Shabbona Grove Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred east of Leland Road. A 2003 Audi passenger car was going east on Shabbona Grove Road when the car struck a person riding a bicycle, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the bicyclist has not yet been made public pending notification of next of kin.

The Audi was driven by a 21-year-old from Waterman who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.



