Aurora man charged with attempted first degree murder of coworker in Sycamore stabbing: police

SYCAMORE - An Aurora man is charged with first-degree attempted murder after Sycamore police said he stabbed a man he works with on a job site in a Sycamore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Josu Inaki Beruete, 31, of Aurora is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

Sycamore police and paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department responded to a reported stabbing about 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Heron Creek Drive on the north side of Sycamore, which is about half a mile away from North Grove Elementary School.

“We got called to a residence over there,” Sycamore Detective Sgt. Jeff Wig said. “It was a group of workers that were working over there.”

Beruete was one of several workers who had been hired for outdoor job work by a homeowner in the neighborhood, Wig said.

According to the news release, when police arrived, Beruete was being restrained by several witnesses who he also worked with. The witnesses told police Beruete allegedly stabbed another man in the neck. Police believe at this time that the stabbing was unprovoked, Wig said.

Wig said Beruete was arrested without incident in the stabbing, which police believe to have been isolated.

Beruete used “some kind of knife,” Wig said.

“It was contained when we got there,” Wig said. “We weren’t worried about anybody else in the public.”

The stabbing victim was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and then taken to another hospital in Rockford.

“It appears as though right now it’s non-life threatening,” Wig said of the victim’s injuries.

The stabbing victim also was from out of town, Wig said.

Beruete is being held at DeKalb County Jail, where he awaits a bond hearing in front of a judge Thursday. If convicted of attempted murder, a class X felony, he could face 30 years or an extended term of life in jail.



