Three hospitalized after head-on car crash in Sycamore Township: police

A car crash on Peace Road in Sycamore Township sent three to the hospital Saturday, including one with serious injuries, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Peace Road north of Brickville Road around 10:48 a.m. Saturday involving two vehicles, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A 2008 silver Honda Accord driven by a 75-year-old Genoa man, with a 72-year-old Genoa woman passenger, was headed southbound on Peace Road north of Brickville Road when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, according to the release.

A 2021 blue Toyota RAV4 driven by a 70-year-old Sycamore woman was headed northbound on Peace Road when the Honda Accord crossed the center lane and struck her vehicle head on.

The 75-year-old Genoa man suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, according to the release.

The Genoa woman passenger of the Honda Accord and the Sycamore woman also were injured. Both were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release states.

All involved were wearing seatbelts. No arrests or citations were reported in the crash as of Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office release.

Peace Road from Brickville Road to Frantum Road was closed temporarily Saturday morning while crews responded to the crash. Paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department assisted.







