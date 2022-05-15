Home on Seaman Avenue in DeKalb hit by gunfire: police

DeKALB - A home on Seaman Avenue in DeKalb was hit by gunfire late Saturday night, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd, prompting a temporary road closure into Sunday and an ongoing police investigation.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made, Byrd said.

No injuries were reported, though the single-family home was hit by bullets, Byrd confirmed.

He said police haven’t yet identified why the home was hit by gunfire, though additional information is being withheld from the public while the investigation is ongoing.

According to a social media post on Twitter from the DeKalb Police Department, police shut down traffic around Seaman Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday. The post said police were investigating a shooting, and asked residents to avoid the area.

A second post was published on the DeKalb Police Department’s social media around 6:10 a.m. Sunday which reported that Seaman Avenue was reopened.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.



