5 things to do in DeKalb County: Early Blues, Cortland craft and vendor show, and more

1. Attend the Early Blues Show with Cherry & Jerry – 2 p.m. Friday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb.

St. Louis piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will take the stage with stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of cajon, cymbal and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences.

The free event is open to all. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.





2. Shop for secondhand treasures during the Cortland Townwide Garage Sales and Craft/Vendor Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cortland

There will be more than 100 garage sales all over Cortland, as well as a large craft/vendor show at the Cortland Lion’s Club and Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St.





3. Learn more about the Muslim religion during Open Mosque Day – 11 a.m. to 1 :30 p.m. Saturday at the Islamic Center of DeKalb, 801 Normal Road in DeKalb

The Islamic Center of DeKalb invites its non-Muslim friends and neighbors to Open Mosque Day. The event will feature mosque tours, henna tattoos, food and fun.

For information, visit islamiccenterofdekalb.org.





4. Clean up the community with the Trash Squirrels – 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Biolife, 1455 County Farm Road in DeKalb





Look for the big blue tent to get started. Trash bags, grabbers, gloves, wagons, snacks and beverages will be provided.

For information, join the Trash Squirrel’s Facebook group.





5. Celebrate Star Worlds Arcade’s 37th anniversary in business – 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Star Worlds Arcade, 1234 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

Tickets to the event cost $30 each, which includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, water and soda and entry into all tournaments. There will be several pinball tournaments and a multi-video game gauntlet run.

Door prizes, as well as special limited edition Star Worlds collectible, will be given out.

For information, visit the Facebook event page.





