DeKALB - Several traffic lights are out along Peace Road in DeKalb, according to a citywide police alert sent Tuesday.

The alert, sent around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, reported that lights on Peace Road at Fairview Drive, Macom Drive and East Lincoln Highway are out.

Police said as a result, traffic is backing up on the road and drivers should use extra caution or plan to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.