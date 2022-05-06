Gary man charged in March 23 DeKalb shooting near NIU parking lot: Police

SYCAMORE - A Gary man is facing weapons charges after DeKalb police said he shot a man in the leg near a Northern Illinois University parking lot in March.

Kyntrell M. White, 22, of the 1000 block of East 45th Avenue in Gary was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

White appeared for a virtual bond hearing from the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday in front of DeKalb County Judge Philip Montgomery and was represented by Public Defender Chip Criswell.

White’s been wanted on an arrest warrant filed in DeKalb County court since April 5, records show, stemming from a shooting in DeKalb March 23.

According to court records, White is accused of firing a gun at the man, who suffered a bullet wound to his right calf, while within 1,000 feet of NIU’s Lot X parking lot, 615 N. Annie Glidden Road. In Illinois, discharging a weapon near a school is a class X felony subject to up to 30 years in prison.

White hadn’t been issued a FOID card for the gun, according to records.

“Pretrial services is recommending release. I don’t agree,” Montgomery said during White’s bond hearing.

Montgomery said White has pending armed robbery charges out of Cook County and pending charges of unlawful use of a weapon out of DeKalb County. According to court records, White’s previous DeKalb County unlawful weapons charges are from Aug. 20, 2021, and Montgomery issued a $5,000 recognizance bond at that time. White pleaded not guilty to those charges Dec. 13, 2021, records show.

Montgomery ruled bond for the new weapons charges remain in the warrant amount of $800,000. White would need to post $80,000 to be released from jail.

White is expected to appear for a status hearing on both DeKalb County cases at 2:30 p.m. May 12.



